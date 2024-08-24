Throwback: Do you know the VIRAL fan who invaded pitch during 2019 IPL match to hug Virat Kohli? Find out

Virat Kohli's fanbase is unmatched! The amazing sports player has a massive fan following worldwide, including a lot of celebrities. In 2019, an incident during IPL sparked headlines as a fan of Viral Kohli invaded the security to meet the cricketer during an ongoing match.

This person, who is one of the biggest fans of Virat Kohli, is now a well-known celebrity in the entertainment industry. This person has emerged as one of the favorite celebrities in the reality show industry. This person is none other than Digvijay Rathee!

Yes, Digvijay Rathee, who is currently all over the headlines due to his stint in MTV Splitsvilla X5, once rushed towards the pitch to meet and hug Virat Kohli.

On April 2, 2024, Digvijay Rathee shared an old video of when he ran to the pitch to meet Virat Kohli. In this clip, Digvijay mentioned, "5 years ago, on April 13, 2019. Now on Jio Cinema." In the video, Digvijay expressed his joy, saying that he featured on Jio Cinema next to Virat Kohli.

Sharing this video on his Instagram, Digvijay said, "Bas ab dhang se milna baaki hai. You can watch detailed video of the incident on my YouTube."

Watch Digvijay Rathee's video here-

Speaking about Digvijay Rathee, the social media star rose to fame after his stint in Roadies. However, due to MTV Splitsvilaa X5, Digvijay became a household name and gained a massive fan following. His opinionated personality, game plan, and genuine persona grabbed eyeballs and made him the star of the show. Digvijay formed a connection with Unnati Tomar in the show and is currently in a relationship with her.

During MTV Splitsvilaa X5, Digvijay's rivalry with Siwet Tomar and Akriti Negi became the highlight of the dating reality show. The trio were constantly at loggerheads, and their massive arguments made headlines.

Led by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani, MTV Splitsvila X5 ended on August 11, 2024, and Akriti Negi and Jashwant Bopannah were declared the winners.

