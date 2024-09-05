THROWBACK: Rajeev Khandelwal’s Sujal and Aamna Sharif’s Kashish meet for first time in Kahiin To Hoga

Kahiin To Hoga starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Aamna Sharif was a popular serial of the 2000s. Based on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, the serial came as a refreshing break from the typical saas-bahu serials of Indian television. For all the Kahiiin To Hoga fans, let’s take a look back at one of the most iconic scenes of the serial– when Kashish and Amna met for the first time.

A fan page uploaded the clip on Instagram that shows Aamna Sharif’s character, Kashish buying groceries at the store when Rajeev Khandelwal’s Sujal enters. She asks him for change, collects the items and leaves. On her way out, she trips and falls, resulting in the flour to cover her face.

Sujal watches this and comes out of the store. He sits beside her and then gives her the money that he didn’t collect from the store. This was the first time the two met and the scene is etched in the minds of the fans.

Watch the video of Kahiin To Hoga here:

The serial was so popular that, the characters Sujal and Kashish became household names and Rajeev and Aamna who were essaying these roles are still considered the best couples on TV. Ekta Kapoor’s serial aired more than 600 episodes. It was Aamna Shiarif's acting debut and Rajeev Khandelwal's big break.

Post this serial, Shariif was seen in Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkavyanjali, and Ek Thhi Naayka, among others. She also went on to work in Bollywood, with movies like Aloo Chaat, Shakal Pe Mat Ja, and Ek Villain, to her credits. On the other hand, Khandelwal has worked extensively in the Bollywood and film industry. He was last seen int he web series, Showtime.

Although the serial is more than a decade old now, fans still hope for an onscreen reunion between Rajeev and Kashish. One user wrote in the comment section, “Mera favourite serial!” Another wrote, “All time favorite jodi.” “Old is gold,” wrote another.

