Happy Birthday Aamna Sharif: 5 outfits to steal from Kahiin To Hoga actor's closet to uplift your fashion game

Call her Kashish from Kahiin to Hoga or Komilika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Aamna Sharif has wowed fans with her acting chops in various television shows. Although lately, the actor has been away from the screens, her fashion sense and impeccable style has never failed to set our hearts racing. As Aamna Sharif celebrates her birthday today (July 16), let us have a look at her stunning wardrobe collection and pick outfits that you might want to steal from her closet.

Be it rocking the traditional outfit or slaying in the Western ensemble, Aamna Sharif makes hearts flutter with her incredibly versatile choice of dresses. So, here we go!

Outfits to steal from Aamna Sharif's closet

1. Short halter neck dress

When it comes to styling short dresses, Aamna Sharif is a pro. The Kahiin to Hoga actor turned heads in a stunning multicolored printed mini-dress. The modern ensemble gives chill vibes, making it perfect for an outing with friends.

What caught our attention was the outfit's uneven halter neckline. Even the backless style accentuated her silhouette, adding sensuality to her overall look. Flaunting her toned legs, Aamna added a dash of drama to her chic look. Undeniably, the dress is an ideal pick for your next vacation abroad.

2. Corset top and ruched skirt

Aamna Sharif likes experimenting with outfits. She won hearts with her cute and chic look, perfectly blending comfort and fashion. The Hongey Judaa Na Hum star sported a baby pink fitted corset top. The top's ruched elements allowed her to flaunt her enviable curves from every angle.

Taking the contemporary finesse to new heights, Aamna paired it with a white mini skirt with flare edges and an elasticated waist. The soothing color palette of her overall easy-breezy look is all about aesthetic girl vibes.

3. Powder blue embroidered suit

Redefining the trend of embroidered ensembles, Aamna Sharif donned a powder blue kurta set. The diva left us in awe with her trend-worthy ethnic picks. Her outfit features a 3/4 sleeve with intricate threadwork and hand embroidery.

The sleeve edges and neckline borders look beautiful having exceptional lace. The flowy lower half, with pleats, is all things feminine. Sharif wore matching pants with similar threadwork at the edges. Her pretty dupatta is as blue as the clear sky, but its material also makes it sheer.

4. Sassy formal look

Corporate core has always been one of the most trendy styling aesthetics in the contemporary era. Aamna Sharif took a Gen Z route to slay in a fashionably fabulous look. The actor wore a dark gray cropped tailored waistcoat set. The fitted and sleeveless style of her ensemble accentuated the diva’s curves to sheer perfection.

The V-shaped neckline added a sensuous touch. Further, the high-waisted dark gray lined pants had a comfortable wide-legged silhouette, making it look stunning while blending effortlessly with the comfort factor.

5. Black multicolored sequin dress

Aamna Sharif kept her Gen-Z vibe in check in a gorgeous shimmery outfit. She wore a halter-neck crop top with intricate sequin detail. It had a frame-fitting silhouette that hugged her curves perfectly.

The actor paired the top with a matching bottom wear. Aamra layered it with a pretty sheer sarong. The overall black color of the ensemble and multicolored sequin work popped against her complexion. It is just everything you need to inspire your next beachside vacation.

So, which one of these outfits is your absolute favorite? How many of them do you wish to steal from Aamna Sharif's closet? Let us know in the comments section!

Pinkvilla wishes Aamna Sharif a very happy and healthy birthday!

