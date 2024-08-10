Throwback to young Sara Ali Khan's adorable 'Adaab' to Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati

From time to time, heartwarming childhood photos and videos of actress Sara Ali Khan surface on social media, much to the delight of her fans. These nostalgic glimpses are often shared by her aunt, Saba Ali Khan, who has chosen to remain out of the Bollywood limelight.

Two years back, an old video emerged on social media, capturing a precious moment when young Sara appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's iconic quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In the throwback clip, little Sara was seen accompanying her father, Saif Ali Khan, to the show. At the time, Saif Ali Khan was participating in the quiz alongside his then-co-star Preity Zinta, making for a memorable episode. The video was a heartwarming reminder of Sara's early interactions with the entertainment world, long before she became a star in her own right.

In the video, Amitabh Bachchan is seen engaging in a charming conversation with young Sara Ali Khan. He asks her how she’s doing and even requests that she perform an 'Adaab,' a traditional gesture. Without hesitation, Sara complies, impressing the legendary actor with her quick response.

Big B is clearly taken by her politeness, describing her gesture as "very cute." The video offers a delightful glimpse into Sara's early years and her interactions with one of Bollywood’s biggest icons.

Sara Ali Khan has since grown up to become one of the most popular actresses of her generation, known for her grace and humility. A testament to her grounded nature is her habit of greeting the paparazzi with a 'namaste' whenever she's spotted around the city. This has become her signature gesture, and fans appreciate it too.

Sara made her grand entry into Bollywood with the film Kedarnath, where she starred opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Her debut performance was widely praised, marking the beginning of a successful career in the film industry.

Since her debut, there’s been no turning back for Sara, who has quickly established herself as a rising star. She is currently juggling multiple film projects.

