THROWBACK: When Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi and Urvashi Dholakia opened up on how TV shows changed their lives

Viewers have learnt many unknown facts and incidents from an actor’s life through popular comic talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. Every time a celeb appears on a popular programme, they end up spilling beans about their personal lives and touching topics, which they usually don’t do in any other interaction.

Famous names from the TV industry - Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi, Urvashi Dholakia, and Anita Hassanandani—once graced Kapil’s show. They had a wonderful time chatting with the host.

During their conversation, the comedian-actor asked the divas to share about their fan encounters, which gave them a realization of their stardom. Read on to know what they said.

How did Ankita Lokhande learn that she is tremendously popular?

Ankita Lokhande never really knew about her popularity until she visited Lalbaugcha Raja one day. She said that due to a packed shoot schedule of three months, she would not step out of her sets much, and her mother used to get her new clothes. Then one day, the actress casually decided to go to Lalbaugcha Raja for Darshan in a taxi.

Pavitra Rishta was on air at that time and was garnering an immense amount of love from audiences. But Ankita had no idea about it.

She stated, “As soon as I stepped out of the taxi, people gathered around me. They told me that they will get Ganpati Darshan done for me in a few minutes, and in return, I just have to pose with them for pictures. That was the moment I got to witness the result of hard work and realized that I had become something.”

Furthermore, Ankita recalled one more ‘surreal experience’ with fans. She said that during an event in South Africa, she saw people crying and screaming upon seeing her in person. The actress acknowledged the success that TV can give to actors.

Here’s a glimpse from The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring TV queens:

Divyanka Tripathi and Urvashi Dholakia divulge how TV changed their lives

Divyanka Tripathi recalled a moment from her visit to a carnival in Singapore when she was starring as Vidya in Banoo Mein Teri Dulhan. She quoted, “I was walking with my elder sister who was shouting at me for not dressing up well. Once we reached the place, people started cheering for me by calling me Vidya. My didi broke down seeing such a response.”

Urvashi Dholakia too exemplified the power of TV by narrating an incident wherein she got overwhelmed after encountering a sea of fans waiting for her at an event. “I was supposed to walk down the staircase. When I arrived there, I saw around 25,000 heads waiting for me. I panicked and ran back to my car,” stated the actress.

For the uninitiated, Ankita, Divyanka and Urvashi tasted fame after playing Archana, Vidya and Komolika in their respective shows- Pavitra Rishta, Banoo Mein Teri Dulhan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

