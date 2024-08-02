Bigg Boss OTT 3 THROWBACK: Did Payal Malik threaten to leave Armaan forever because of Kritika? Truth here

Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal and Kritika, had touted controversy ever since they had entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house together. However, the Youtuber and his first wife have already been evicted, but an old clip is doing roundabouts. As mentioned in the alleged clip, Payal had once threatened to leave Armaan. Read to know why.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, an old clip went viral where Payal Malik was seen leaving her home and threatening her husband Armaan to leave him forever. Well, on the flip side, the report claims that Kritika had tried her best to convince Payal, but she was not ready to give attention to the same.





The trio has been slammed by the audiences for entering the house and promoting polygamy. It was not well received by netizens; they received a lot of flax from people across all walks of life. Armaan addressed the press a while ago, which had asked about his first wife, Payal. She had asked for a divorce in one of her vlogs. When the media interrogated Malik about the same, he said he would look into things once he was out of the house.

Payal mentioned in the vlog that she is getting hate from a lot of people because of the complex situation she has been in. She wanted separation or wanted all three of them to stay separate as their relationship was getting way more complicated. However, interestingly, Payal has taken a stand for Kritika lately, as seen in her recent vlog. She had addressed the issue of Kritika being called a dayan and urged the masses not to pass negative comments.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 3, it was on July 31 that a double eviction took place in the house. Armaan Malik got evicted because of the audience vote, while Lovekesh Kataria also had to leave the house because contestants nominated him. The grand finale is set to happen tonight, August 2, 2024, and the fight for the trophy will be between Naezy, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Kritika Malik.

