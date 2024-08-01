Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande pens long birthday note for husband Vicky Jain: 'You are everything I ever wanted'

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain took the major risk of entering the Bigg Boss 17 house and garnered a lot of love for their stint in the show. They stood strong against the test of time and came out of the difficult phase. As Vicky Jain celebrates his birthday today, Ankita took to social media and shared her thoughts on the special day. She posted a heartfelt birthday wish for her life partner and it speaks volumes about the love that the duo shares.

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and posted a beautiful reel from their special moments from Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment and wrote a long message for her 'one and only' on social media.

Lokhande wrote, "It’s my “one and only’s” birthday today! You are already everything that I ever wanted, but more than that, you are someone I call my home and my secure place...because you bring out the best in me & the best of us! If it’s been a long day...I want to end it in your arms. If it’s been a short day...I want to spend all my time with you and that’s all I really wanna do. Happy Birthday, baby, I love you."

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's special wish for her husband Vicky Jain

All eyes were on the couple as Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain decided to be a part of Bigg Boss 17. On several occasions, Vicky was reprimanded by the Bigg Boss and Salman Khan for his behavior. Khan also schooled Jain for behaving rudely with his wife. However, the couple managed to stay hand-in-hand until the show ended and garnered a lot of love for their real and raw personalities.

The duo further bagged Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment and has been entertaining the viewers with their cute fights and competitive spirits.

Pinkvilla wishes the Koyla Tycoon Vicky Jain a very happy birthday!



