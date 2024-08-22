Bismil PROMO: Will Masooma ignore father's health and focus on becoming rich by befriending Moosa for his wealth?

Bismil is a new Pakistani drama, and the opening episode made its way to the audience on August 21, 2024. The show boasts an ensemble cast, and Nauman Ijaz's presence is one of the major inviting factors. The first episode has already offered a dramatic twist to the story with Masooma's father's accident. Giving a glimpse of the upcoming episode, the makers have released a promo that promises more melodrama and unexpected plot twists.

The promo for Bismil opens up with Masoom telling her mother, "Mujhe gaur se dekhein. Chand ka tukda hun main. Dekh lena ek haseen shehzada hi aayega mujhe le jaane (Look at me carefully. I am very beautiful. Just wait and see; a beautiful prince will come to take me away)." On the other hand, Moosa's father wants him to get married.

As the promo proceeds, we see Moosa's mother visiting Masooma's father in the hospital to ask about his health. She says, "Moosa ki gaadi ki wajah se yeh haadsa hua hai toh hum puchne aaye the ki kaise hain aap (This accident happened because of Moosa's car, so I have come to ask how you are.)" When she talks to Nazim Siddiqui, Masooma is left in awe of her luxury ensembles and precious jewelry.

Further, Masooma tries to form a friendly bond with Moosa. Meanwhile, she claims, "Humara ehsaan hai unn par. Warna aaj unka ladla beta jail mein hota (We have shown sympathy to them. Otherwise, their son would have been in jail)." Lastly, Moosa assures Masooma that he and his family will help her deal with the tough situations.

The caption of the promo reads, "A tragic incident turns Masooma's world upside down. Can she put aside her dreams and find solace in her father's support?"

Take a look at the promo here:

For the uninitiated, Bismil is the story of a woman who is desperate to achieve her dreams and chase the heights of success, no matter the cost. The drama features Naumaan Ijaz, Hareem Farooq, Savera Nadeem, Saad Qureshi, Behroz Sabzwari, Shaheen Khan, Asad Siddiqui, Rabia Shakeel, and Adnan Jeelani.

