7 Best on-screen couples in Pakistani dramas that define chemistry; from Hamza and Hala to Murtasim and Meerab

Do you agree that Pakistani shows are making their way into our hearts? With their captivating storylines, emotional scenes, and real portrayals of culture, what makes us interested in their shows is also the electrifying chemistry between the on-screen couples, right?

Pakistani dramas have been gaining the interest of many audiences because of their intense love stories, which make us dream of having one. The on-screen chemistry between the couples is so heartwarming that we often rewatch those scenes without losing interest. From the couples' soft romance to their intense fights, every scene makes us exclaim, "What chemistry!"

7 Best on-screen couples in Pakistani dramas

So, now let's dive into some of the best on-screen couples in Pakistani dramas that have a special place in our hearts.

1. Ashar and Khirad

When the talk is about the best on-screen Pakistani couples, then Ashar and Khirad in the popular show Humasafar surely top the list. Fawad Khan as Ashar and Mahira Khan as Khirad had done a spectacular job, making fans go crazy over their moments. Asher and Khirad’s story was like a roller-coaster ride full of sweet romance and misunderstandings.

Their journey from forced marriages, to love, heartbreak, and reconciliation made the audience relate to each emotion.

2. Hamza and Hala

In the show, Mere Humsafar, Hamza, and Hala portrayed by Farhan Saeed, and Hania Amir is one of the iconic couples we can never forget about. Hala was born to a Pakistani father and a foreign mother who was later brought to Pakistan to live with her aunt and uncle, Hamza the elder son of Hala’s aunt is a well-educated boy who returned from Australia.

From the very start, Hamza and Hala’s chemistry kept the audience interested, waiting for what the future holds for them. Their love story is not about some lovey-dovey romance, it’s about growing together and supporting each other. The couple's on-screen moments are so special that they make us root for their happily ever after.

3. Arsalan and Ajiya

Suno Chanda the perfect rom-com follows the story of Arsalan, and Ajiya played by Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz. Arasalan and Ajiya are cousins and got married when they were kids. Their chemistry is like Tom and Jerry who are constantly bickering and entertaining the audience. Soon the duo fell in love and the show also gave us the best Saas-Bahu goals that we admire a lot.

Arasalan and Ajiya's story continues in the second season where the couple tries to adjust to their married life, but their chemistry makes each moment worth watching.

4. Farjaab and Umeed

In the Pakistani show Fairy Tale, Farjaad and Umeed are played by Hamza Sohail and Sehar Khan. Umeed is a carefree girl who dreams of becoming rich and looks for quick ways to earn money whereas Farjaad is a wealthy businessman. Umeed and Farjaab cross paths with each other and spend most of their time bickering, making every moment special.

In the second season, they took their relationship to the next path and got married. Overcoming many challenges, the duo always stood for each other, proving their love.

5. Shahmeer and Shibrah

In the series Ishq Murshid, Shibrah, played by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, is a woman of strong principles, while Bilal Abbas Khan takes on the role of Shahmeer, a man of wealth. Despite their contrasting backgrounds, Shahmeer finds himself drawn to Shibrah’s powerful character.

To express his feelings, he decides to disguise himself as a less fortunate individual and secures a job at Shibrah’s father’s office. This heartfelt and memorable love story transcends social classes and backgrounds, making it a beloved choice among viewers.

6. Murtasim and Meerab

Who can resist the captivating hate-love dynamic between Murtasim and Meerab? We’re all fans, aren’t we? The powerful love story of Murtasim and Meerab, brought to life by the talented Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, has left viewers craving more.

Their relationship kicks off when the free-spirited Meerab finds herself marrying the proud Murtasim. This tale beautifully illustrates how he falls deeply for her, while she falls even harder. The evolution of Murtasim and Meerab, from their initial misunderstandings to becoming each other's biggest supporters, serves as a wonderful example for all couples.

7. Zaroon and Kashaf

Zaroon and Kashaf portrayed by famous Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, belongs to different worlds. The couple has a rocky start, as Kashaf finds it difficult to trust Zaroon because of his arrogant nature. But as they start overcoming the challenges, the two get closer to each other. The couple at last had a happy ending becoming parents of twin daughters.

The chemistry between the couple won the audience's hearts and is still remembered as one of the iconic love stories in Pakistani dramas.

The beloved Pakistani on-screen couples truly made the shows a must-see, leaving viewers eager to see how their evolving stories would challenge their love for one another.

