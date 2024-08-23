THROWBACK: When Shweta Tiwari teased Vishal Aditya Singh about Sana Makbul on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: ‘Rishta mein hi pakka karungi’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was one of the most popular seasons of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Among the contestants, it was Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh’s bond that viewers loved. Let’s take a look back at one of the incidents when Tiwari teased Singh about co-contestant Sana Makbul. Seeing their bond, all the contestants teased Makbul and Singh as a couple.

In one of the episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, during a task, Shweta Tiwari was paired with Sana Makbul. They had to take flags from alligators. Once their task was over, Vishal looked competitive and didn’t cheer for them. Seeing this, Tiwari asked Vishal to support her. Then she joked, “You should support. Rishta main hi pakka karungi. (I will approve your relationship),” hinting at Sana Makbul. Vishal looked confused and then laughed.

However, Tiwari and Makbul couldn’t finish the stunt in time and were out of the ticket to the finale race. Meanwhile, talking about Vishal and Shweta's relationship, the two shared a great bond, and the former called the actress 'momma.' Even years after the show is over, the two continue to remain in touch.

It featured some of the most famous entertainers in the industry; Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Maheck Chahal, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Varun Sood, and Shweta Tiwari. Talking about the victory, Arjun Bijlani won the trophy by defeating Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Advertisement

On the other hand, currently, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is on air. The season started with a controversy surrounding Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar. Krishna Shroff and Shilpa Shinde recently returned to the show as wildcard entrants after getting eliminated. Apart from them, the other participants of the season are Gashmeer Mahajani, Aashish Mehrotra, Karanvir Mehra, Sumona Chakravarti, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Aditi Sharma, Niyati Fatnani, and Shalin Bhanot.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Shamita Shetty and Jasmine Bhasin argued on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9; former said, 'She will sit and...'