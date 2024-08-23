Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Aashish Mehrotraa drops appreciation post for Karanveer Mehra: ‘Couldn’t have asked…’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 had a team week, and Sumona Chakravarti’s squad registered their win against the Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia-led team. Karanveer Mehra and Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa were in the former’s team and performed a task together as partners. And now, the Anupamaa fame has posted an appreciation video for Mehra, praising him for giving in his effort during a mid-air stunt.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kedar Aashish shared a clip from the episode. In the video, he and Karanveer Mehra are seen getting ready for a mid-air stunt. Aashish is heard saying, “Mujhe apne partner pe itna bharosa hai kyunki wo bahut hi jyada athletic hai (I believe my partner so much because he is very athletic).”

Dropping the video, the Anupamaa fame wrote, “Sometimes we lose, sometimes we win! It’s all a part of the game! Loved this task, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner for this task than @karanveermehra Haar jeet toh zindagi ka hissa hai.”

Take a look at the video here:

Reacting to the post, Krishna Shroff commented, “Dream team (red heart emoji).” One of the fans appreciated Mehrotraa and Mehra by saying, “You both actually rock it More power to you man.”

During the team week, Sumona Chakravarti's team scored 50 points, defeating Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s team. During the stunts, there were instances when contestants were seen as disappointed in their captains. Most recently, Aditi Sharma was evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after she lost in an elimination stunt to Shalin Bhanot.

Coming to Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, the actor performed the elimination stunt in the second episode against Aditi Sharma. He managed to win and the Rabb Se Hai Dua actress was on the verge of getting evicted. However, host Rohit Shetty then announced that no one would get eliminated from the show and hence, were given another chance.

Khatron Ke Khiladi recently marked the comeback of Krishna Shroff and Shilpa Shinde. In the upcoming episode, the Golmaal director will be seen lashing out at Shalin Bhanot for not performing the task properly.

