Loved Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum? 5 latest Pakistani dramas you should watch next

Art, films, and music bridge the people of India and Pakistan. The recent drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum feat. Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, in lead roles, not only spread magic across Pakistan, but the Indian audience also immersed themselves in its essence. So, if you loved watching Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Pinkvilla brings you a list of the latest Pakistani dramas that will leave you spellbound and overwhelmed.

1. Kaffara

Cast: Ali Ansari, Laiba Khan, Zoya Nasir

Where to watch: YouTube

This is a story of Sitara and Salar. The former is an orphan living with her brother, aunt, and uncle while Salar is the son of a wealthy businessman who pursues a great interest in photography. Both fall for each other and the drama explores various aspects of a relationship.

2. Bismil

Cast: Naumaan Ijaz, Hareem Farooq, Savera Nadeem, Saad Qureshi

Where to watch: YouTube

Bismil narrates the story of Masooma, who pursues an unrelenting ambition to become rich and, hence, marries her boss, Touqeer. The latter is a businessman and is already married to Riham and has a young son. This drama is filled with much drama and emotions.

3. Jafaa

Cast: Mawra Hocane, Mohib Mirza, Usman Mukhtar, Sehar Khan

Where to watch: YouTube

Addressing domestic violence as an evil practice, Jafaa promises to deliver one of the strongest plots ever. Jafaa revolves around two cousins who experience different phases of emotions and mental struggles in their marriage.

4. Zard Patton Ka Bunn

Cast: Sajal Ali, Hamza Sohail

Where to watch: YouTube

Zard Patton Ka Bunn centres upon Meenu, a girl willing to seek education and become a doctor by fighting all the odds that come her way. The drama addresses numerous social evils, including drug abuse.

5. Jaan Nisar

Cast: Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari

Where to watch: YouTube

It quickly became fans' favourite owing to its engaging storyline and spectacular performances of the lead actors. Nosherwan Ghaznavi, a wealthy young man, goes through a difficult phase after his brother's death and hence gets burdened with many responsibilities. Meanwhile, he meets Dua and falls in love with her.

For the uninitiated, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum concluded on November 5, 2024.

