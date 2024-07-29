Top 5 evil Saasu Maas in Hindi TV serials: Kokilaben to Kalyani Devi

If you have been closely following Indian TV serials for a very long period of time then you must know who is the vicious on-screen mother-in-law. From Daadisa to Ramola Sikand, our beloved TV serials have introduced us to numerous evil ‘Mummyji’ figures who have been constantly plotting and manipulating their daughters-in-law.

When it comes to vamps, it's hard to think of any other TV genre than the saas-bahu sagas. We had a love-hate relationship with these Saasu Maas because of their devious tactics. Here are a few evil MILs from shows in the past, who ruled Indian television.

Top 5 Evil Mother-in-laws In Tv Serials

Kokilaben From Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

Kokila Modi or Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was one of the well-known mothers-in-law for constantly demeaning her daughter-in-law Gopi bahu, making her feel inadequate as a wife. She gained immense popularity after one of her dialogues “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha,” went viral, becoming a meme sensation across the internet.

Ramola Sikand From Kahiin Kisi Roz

Veteran actress Sudha Chandran is popularly known for essaying the role of Ramola Sikand from Kahin Kissi Roz. Ramola was the vicious vamp and the most wicked Saasu Maa who plotted to kill her bahu, time and again until she was defeated. Fans fondly recall her beautiful sarees and unique bindis.

Kalyani Devi From Balika Vadhu

Late actress Surekha Sikri portrayed the character of Kalyani Devi, also known as 'Dadisa,' in Balika Vadhu. She played the role of Anandi's grandmother-in-law, who initially caused difficulties for Anandi during her childhood due to her orthodox beliefs but later underwent a significant transformation.

Rakshanda Khan From Naagin 3

How can a saas not be a satan-spawn? Sumitra, also known as Rakshanda Khan from Naagin 3, started as a seemingly sweet mother-in-law but transformed into an evil stepmother. Her character had a mix of sweetness and spiciness as she attempted to harm her bahu Bela.

Savita Deshmukh From Pavitra Rishta

Pavitra Rishita's evil Mother-in-law Savita Tai kept switching from being a wicked mother-in-law to a loving and caring Saasu Maa to Archana, her on-screen daughter-in-law. Usha Nadkarni, the skilled actress, effortlessly portrayed these contrasting shades of Savita's character, who initially showed kindness to Archana but later returned to being her evil self.

Having said that, a common theme that persists in numerous TV shows even today is the dominance of the vamp mothers-in-law, who control all the household activities and the lives of their daughters-in-law. These iconic Saasu Maas mentioned above stand out as India's most despised yet strangely adored vamps, each deserving recognition for the Best Evil Mother-in-Law title.

So, which one of these Saasu Maas did you hate the most?

