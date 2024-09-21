Upcoming Pakistani drama Faraar cast announced: Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sohai Ali Abro, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Danyal Zafar

Fans of Pakistani dramas have reason to celebrate. The cast for the upcoming drama Faraar has been announced and it’s a star-studded cast that will bring together some of the most prominent names in the Pakistani entertainment industry. The actors confirmed for the serial are Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sohai Ali Abro, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Danyal Zafar.

On September 19, TheCurrent.pk announced that Faraar will star Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sohai Ali Abro, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Danyal Zafar. The upcoming drama is written by Mustafa Afridi and will air on Green Entertainment. With such a stellar team behind it, Faraar is expected to be a major hit. Reports state that Musadik Malek, acclaimed for his work on Noor Jahan, will direct the much-anticipated series. Earlier, there were reports that this drama was directed by Syed Wajahat, known for megahit serials Khuda Aur Muhabbat and Khaie.

Check out the announcement of Faraar below:

Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the series ever since the project was announced. On July 5, Hamza Ali Abbasi took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded the first glimpse of the series. Announcing the project, he wrote in the caption, “‘Faraar’ coming soon!!” The visual shows Faraar written in red with the tagline ‘Can you escape your fate?’

Back then, the visual also mentioned the cast that included Hamza himself, along with Ahmed Ali Akber and Khushhal Khan Khattak, and it mentioned the other names to be announced soon.

Fans gathered in the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Omg so excited!" Another commented, "Waittttt... Whattttt??? Excited x infinity!" "Hope & pray farar should also be like Jaaaaan e Jahan the super duper serial," wrote another.

For the unversed, Hamza Ali Abbasi is one of the most prominent actors in the Pakistan entertainment industry. He is best known for his recent roles in Jaan-e Jahan and Umro Ayyar. On the other hand, Sohai Ali Abro is currently captivating audiences in The Gentlemen.

