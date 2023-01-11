'Tunisha and Ali were just friends', clarifies mom Vanita Sharma after Sheezan Khan's lawyer's accusations

Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul lead actor Sheezan Khan is in police custody after his co-star and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma committed suicide. Sheezan was arrested on 24 December, after Tunisha's mother filed an abetment to suicide case against Sheezan. The recent hearing on Tunisha Sharma's suicide case was held on 9th January in Vasai court at 2 pm. After the hearing, Sheezan Khan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra revealed that Tunisha Sharma spoke to a person named Ali before she committed suicide. According to Sheezan's advocate Shailendra, Tunisha met Ali on an online dating app and even went on dates with him.

Now, in a conversation with the Bombay Times, Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita Sharma, spoke about her daughter talking to a person named Ali. Vanita mentioned that she didn't know Tunisha was on a dating app but said that “she was trying to move on”. However, Tunisha's mother confirmed that she knew about Ali. Vanita revealed that her daughter told her she was meeting Ali, who is her gym trainer from three years ago. Vanisha further added that Tunisha went out with Ali, in the last three days, to eat and chat, and both were 'just friends.' The late actress' mother mentioned that Tunisha and Ali met thrice in December but only as friends. Vanita also questioned Sheezan Khan's lawyer's statement and said, "Ab sab Ali ki galti ho gayi?"

Sheezan Khan's lawyer also claimed that Tunisha was not at her own house on December 21, 22, and 23. Speaking about this, Tunisha's mother said that this isn't true. Vanita revealed that she met Ali at Tunisha's cremation, and Ali told her that Tunisha had spoken to him about Sheezan. Vanita added that Ali's statement has been recorded by the police and she also questioned what is the big deal if Tunisha had met Ali. The late actress' mother stated Tunisha even met one of her former co-actors and had attended a party hosted by another actor. "I don’t think Sheezan’s family and the lawyer have any option but to make these wild accusations to shift the focus from the actual issue, which is that she was disturbed because of the breakup,” concluded Vanita.

Talking to India Today, Tunisha Sharma's uncle Pawan Sharma revealed that Tunisha's entire family knew Ali for many years. Pawan added that five years ago Ali was Tunisha's gym trainer, and when she saw Ali on the dating app and they both connected at the gym. Since they were familiar with each other, they exchanged numbers. Pawan Sharma concluded by saying that Ali and Tunisha were good friends, and to call him the late actress's boyfriend by Sheezan’s lawyers is just absurd.