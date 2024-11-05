Uorfi criticizes Sana Khan for saying she does not understand why husbands allow wives to wear revealing clothes; 'Bringing other women down’

During a candid interaction with Rubina Dilaik on her podcast, Sana Khan recalled her transformation from a girl who used to wear salwar kameez to wearing backless clothes. In the same conversation, the former actress expressed disappointment in men who allow their wives to dress in short-length and revealing clothes. And now actress and social media sensation Uorfi has slammed Sana for her regressive remarks.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Follow Kar Lo Yaar star reshared a post about Sana's opinions and wrote, "Bringing other women down, considering yourself superior because of your new 'clothing choices'. Your choices don't make you superior from the ones who make different choices."

Uorfi, known for her bold fashion choices and outspoken personality, added, "Other women can shame you too for your choices but we ain't doing that. Lady if you can wear whatever you want and don't want to be judged, other women can demand that too."

Take a look at Uorfi's note here:

During the podcast, Sana Khan emphasized that most men desire their wives to dress modestly. Sana expressed her perplexity toward men who allow their wives to wear revealing or skimpy attire.

She further asked men if they genuinely appreciate it when others label their wives as 'hot' based solely on their choice of short or provocative clothing. Sana told Rubina, "In my journey from sleeveless to backless, mujhe pata hi nahi chala ki shaitan ne mujhe as a woman nanga kab kar diya (I didn't even realize when the devil stripped me naked)."

For the unversed, the former actress got married in 2020 to Mufti Anas Saiyad. After her wedding, she she announced her decision to quit showbiz. Earlier, she had said that she just wants to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her 'creator'.

Coming to Uorfi, she has always been in the headlines for her unique sartorial choices. She recently turned heads by wearing a blue dress that featured moving feathers.

