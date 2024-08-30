Urvashi Dholakia's son Kshitij shares heartwarming PICS which prove his mother is aging in reverse, see HERE

Urvashi Dholakia is 45 and is aging like a fine wine. She is a single mom to Sagar and Kshitij Dholakia. This super-fit mom loves to party with her kids, and she did the same recently with her son Kshitij. A look at the pictures of this super-fit mom will make you run to the gym immediately.

Urvashi Dholakia's son Kshitij was seen clubbing with his mother at Bastian- At The Top. The styling sense of Urvashi was on point as she stole the limelight in a beige-colored jumpsuit. Her son looked dapper in an all-black outfit. He captioned the two pictures as, "Hasdi Rehni ae @urvashidholakia", and completed with a protecting from evil eye emoji symbol.

One fan wrote, "Brother and sister. She looks so young." Another one compared her to Shweta Tiwari and wrote, "Sweta tiwari or aapne konsi booti khayi hui h young dikhne ki." A third fan quipped, "Mother n son who? Looks like two Besties."

It was on July 9, when the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actress turned 45. Her son Sagar Dholakia who is Kshitij's twin brother had taken to Instagram to share a couple of snaps with his mom. One picture was from his childhood time, where she posed with her boys.

The caption written by Sagar read, "Happy Birthday Mom. @urvashidholakia Thankyou for everything I can’t ask for more in this life. Whatever we are today it’s all because of you! You started working at the age of 6 just to give us the life we have right now! I am thankful to god to give me something that I never thought of…a mother like you! Love you. Is it true that we have 7 Lives? Then I would want you to be my mother in all the 7 lives!”

In the post, Sagar wrote that he wanted to be her son for 7 lives. Both the sons take care of their mom and love her to pieces. Since the age of 17, the 45-year-old star has been single-handedly raising her boys.

Once, during an interview with ETimes, the Bigg Boss 6 winner reflected on her journey as a single mom. She revealed that she was empowered and, hence was able to take on the responsibilities and challenges that life threw at her. "Nobody but me empowered myself. With the experiences I went through right from the age of 17, I had no choice but to be strong, not just for myself but for my children, my family and my career."

Urvashi is best known for playing vamp Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from that, she was also seen in Shrikant, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kahiin Toh Hoga, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Ishq Mein Marjawan.

