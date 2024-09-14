Vishal Singh's birthday party: Cabinet minister Chirag Paswan, mom-to-be Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and others attend in style; WATCH

It was surely a star-studded event last evening! Celebrated for his role of Jigar in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Vishal Singh turned a year older yesterday (September 13). Marking the special occasion, he hosted a birthday party and invited his industry friends. He posed with the now cabinet minister Chirag Paswan for the shutterbugs. Mom-to-be Devoleena Bhattacharjee also attended the party with her husband, Shanawas Shaikh. Further, Ravi Dubey, Srishty Rode, and others also arrived at the party.

Chirag Paswan opted for an all-black ensemble for Vishal Singh's birthday. He looked no less than a 'hero' as he posed with his BFF for the paparazzi. The cabinet minister's presence contributed to the vibrant atmosphere of the event. A video of Chirag wishing Vishal a happy birthday is winning the hearts of the netizens.

On the other hand, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame made a striking impression in an all-white outfit. For the unversed, Chirag was spotted at Ekta Kapoor’s residence for Ganpati Puja before turning up for Vishal's birthday party.

Further, Ravi Dubey attended the party in style. The actor, who is said to be playing Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, exuded elegance in a casual fit. He styled his denim with a printed shirt, which gave true Gen-Z vibes, and we were not ready to take our eyes off him. What elevated his styling game was his shades!

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here:

Besides them, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was spotted in a pink flowy gown with golden-coloured shoes. She radiated a pregnancy glow, and the cute little baby bump stole the limelight. She also posed with her former co-actor, Vishal, and it was a picture-perfect moment. Devoleena's husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, wore a white shirt, which he paired with blue jeans and white shoes.

Check out the video here:

Other notable actors who were spotted attending Vishal Singh's birthday party were Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, and Shruti Sinha. Take a look at the video here:

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more such stories.

ALSO READ: KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan recalls how he gave it back to a rude London shopkeeper with dignity who assumed he couldn't afford £120 tie