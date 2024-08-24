Karan Wahi says ‘Thank you’ in heartfelt post as Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from domestic and international cricket

Taking to his social media, Shikhar Dhawan shared a video message announcing his retirement from international and domestic cricket. The 38-year-old said that he has no resentments from his career. Reacting to the unexpected event, Karan Wahi thanked Shikhar for his contribution to Indian cricket. The actor recalled watching the cricketer play on the field during his school days.

On his official Instagram handle, Karan Wahi shared a string of Shikhar Dhawan pictures. The post featured the now-retired player in the Indian jersey. Dropping the snapshots, the Raisinghani vs Raisinghani actor wrote, “As you Bid Goodbye to international cricket Just want to say Thank you.”

“From watching u Bat in school to Watching u Dominate on every ground in the world its been such a proud feeling yaara…(cheers emoji) to the next phase of your Life shikhiii,” added Karan.

Take a look at Karan Wahi’s post here:

Fans also got emotional. A few commented on the bond that Wahi and Dhawan share, others wrote how difficult this decision must have been for the cricketer. One user commented, "Goodbyes are so hard." "Happy retirement Gabbar," wrote another.

Announcing his retirement from international and domestic cricket, Shikhar expressed, As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!”

For the unversed, Karan Wahi, an ex-aspiring cricketer himself, is a good friend of Shikhar Dhawan. The actor was selected for the Under-19 cricket team for Delhi alongside Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. Since then, Wahi has shared a great bond with the two cricketers. Apart from this connection, Wahi and Dhawan grew up together as they were school buddies. There are many posts on the Remix actor’s social media handle that show their bond.

Due to an injury and some personal reasons, Karan Wahi had to give up the sport. Following this, he used to take care of his dad’s business, but soon found out acting was his true calling.

