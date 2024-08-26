WATCH: Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya, BB OTT 2's Manisha Rani show off fiery moves as they dance to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's song

On (August 25), Akanksha Puri's grand birthday bash was held which was attended by numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry. This celebration was also attended by Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani. An inside video from the celebration has been going viral on the internet.

In this viral video, Isha Malviya and Manisha Rani look lost as they groove along with each other on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's song What Jhumka. Here, Isha looked beautiful as she was decked up in a turtle neckline body-hugging bold red dress. Meanwhile, Manisha looked fabulous in a strapless bronze top and black skirt. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame and Bigg Boss 17 fame danced their heart out at the celebration.

Watch Manisha Rani and Isha Malviya's video here-

Along with them, Akanksha Puri's 36th grand birthday bash was also attended by numerous celebrities like Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aashika Bhatia, Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya, Umar Riaz and a few others. Akanksha opted for a heavily embellished thigh-high slit orange gown for the celebration.

Speaking about Isha Malviya, the actress rose to fame after her controversial stint in the Salman Khan-led show, Bigg Boss 17. Her relationship with Samarth Jurel and ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar grabbed eyeballs. Isha and Abhishek's rivalry was unveiled on the premiere night itself.

During her stint in the show, Isha and Abhishek's clash was one of the biggest highlights of Bigg Boss 17. Isha was evicted from Bigg Boss 17 before the grand finale. Apart from Bigg Boss 17, Isha was also a part of the hit show, Udaariyaan. She also did a few music videos.

Talking about Manisha Rani, the social media star gained massive limelight after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Manisha's friendship with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav was loved by the audience. Her unfiltered personality and one-liners received massive appreciation from the audience.

After the show, success kissed her feet and Manisha purchased her own house in Mumbai, a luxurious car for her father and also starred in a few music videos.

