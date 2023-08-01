Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aashika Bhatia reacts to body-shaming; says 'Ab farak nahi padta'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is one of the most sought-after reality shows hosted by none other than Salman Khan. The show is capturing viewers' attention with its latest twists and turns. The show is currently in its 7th week and is approaching its grand finale in only two weeks. Actress Aashika Bhatia, who made a smashing entry in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house a few weeks ago as a wild card contestant was recently evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. The actress has now shared her thoughts on body-shaming.

Aashika Bhatia reacts when asked if she has forgiven Elvish Yadav for body-shaming

During her Bigg Boss OTT 2 stint, Aashika had publicly opened up about the time co-contestant Elvish Yadav had body-shamed her in a video on a public platform. Later, Aashika and Elvish cleared out the air and developed a bond of friendship. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, when asked if she forgave Elvish for body-shaming her in the past, the actress mentioned she has.

Bhatia said, “Yes, I already forgave Elvish in the lockdown itself. I even forget something like that happened between us. Things were quite different when we met each other after that, everyone had different perspectives. When things were good between us none of us held any grudges against one another.”

Further, when asked if body-shaming affects her even now, Aashika Bhatia revealed, “It doesn't affect me anymore. That time it was a new thing for me so it did affect me a lot in the past. Ab farak nahi padta. Mostly, no one says anything anymore. They don’t have anything to say. ”

Aashika Bhatia’s success story

Aashika made her first on-screen appearance in 2009, by playing the role of young Meera in the TV serial Meera. After which, Aashika appeared in many popular shows including, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi as Ginny, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Nikki Dixit, and in Ek Shringaar Swabhiman as Khyati Chauhan.

Bhatia also appeared in 2 episodes of the MTV crime series Gumraah. She made her movie debut with actor Salman Khan Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, where played the role of Khan’s sister Rajkumari Radhika. In 2020, during the lockdown, Aashika received immense fame after she began posting reels on her social media account, and it eventually boosted her fan following.

