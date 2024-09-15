WATCH: Dheeraj Dhoopar's son Zayn looks like his mini version as father-son duo twin in traditional attires

Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently wooing the audiences as Subhaan Siddiqui in the Zee TV show Rabb Se Hai Dua. In real life, Dhoopar is a loving father and husband. Recently, the actor along with his family was spotted at Sandiip Sikcand's Ganesh Chaturthi party. What grabbed our eyes was Dhoopar and his son twinning in traditional attire.

Dheeraj Dhoopar held his son Zayn in his arms as he was clicked at Sikcand's party along with his wife Vinny Arora. Zayn and Dheeraj twinned in a bottle-green colored Kurta pajama. The father-son duo was also seen sporting stylish sunglasses, and, must say, Zayn looked every bit like a mini version of his father, Dheeraj. Meanwhile, the actor and Vinny proudly posed with son Zayn for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar and his son Zayn's video along with Vinny Arora here:

Well, this is not the first time that Dheeraj and Zayn twinned in identical attire. Recently, for Ganpati Darshan, the father-son duo opted for an off-white kurta and pants with golden flower embellishments on the top. The duo rocked the look while Vinny looked stunning in a plain red suit with a printed dupatta.

Take a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar, Zayn, and Vinny Arora's pictures here:

Dheeraj has been a bankable name in the entertainment industry and has proved his mettle as an actor in various projects like Sasural Simar Ka, Kundali Bhagya, and Sherdil Shergill, among others. The actor tried his hand at negative characters in projects like Naagin 5 and Saubhagyavati Bhav, among others.

Talking about Dhoopar's personal life, he got married to his long-term girlfriend Vinny Arora in 2016. The duo met on the sets of Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and soon fell in love. In August 2022, the couple welcomed Zayn, their first baby boy.

