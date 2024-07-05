WATCH: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma ditches car; chooses Mumbai local train to travel

Aishwarya Sharma is among the prominent personalities in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. She gained immense fame after playing the parallel lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and has been riding high on success since then. In 2022, Aishwarya became a proud owner of a luxury car.

However, considering Mumbai's tiring traffic, celebs often take the best and the fastest ride in the city, the local train. Aishwarya, too, ditched her swanky ride and chose to travel in the city's favorite and fastest ride.

Aishwarya Sharma travels on local train:

Today, Aishwarya Sharma traveled on local train to skip the busy roads of the city. In the video, the actress is seen standing and enjoying her local train ride before she arrives at her station. Aishwarya is seen wearing brown shorts and a black T-shirt and smiles as she is recorded here. Her hair is tied up in a messy bun, and looks elated as she enjoys this local ride.

Watch Aishwarya Sharma's video here-

It's not uncommon for celebrities to opt for the local train to avoid Mumbai's traffic. In a city where every minute counts, residents understand the importance of being punctual and thus often choose local trains over their luxury automobiles.

About Aishwarya Sharma's work life:

Aishwarya Sharma shot to fame after playing the role of Patralekha in the hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the show, Aishwarya was seen as an antagonist, and impressed fans with her acting mettle. She starred along with Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. She had been a part of the show since its inception, and her track in the show ended when it took a generation leap.

After exiting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya got an offer to participate in Rohit Shetty's reality stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. During her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Aishwarya got the Bigg Boss 17 offer.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt were then seen in Bigg Boss Season 17 as contestants. They received more fame and love for showcasing their real personality on the show.

