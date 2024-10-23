WATCH: Krushna Abhishek dances with Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives’ Neelam Kothari on her superhit song; Fans can't stop praising him

Krushna Abhishek leaves no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining audiences. His talent and dedication have impressed viewers as well as his co-stars on several occasions. In the recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2, he was seen performing with veteran actress Neelam Kothari on a classic hit song of the actress which also featured Govinda.

Krushna Abhishek took to social media today to share the dance clip with his fans. Talking about the special moment, he wrote, “This was one of my fav songs when I was a kid and have danced on this number many times at home with mama too. It was such a moment performing this song with @neelamkotharisoni.”

Watch Krushna Abhishek’s video here:

The clip shows Krushna Abhishek dressed as Jaggu dada dancing with Neelam Kothari on Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, a hit track from the movie Khudgarz. The original song featured Govinda and Neelam.

In the series, Kiku Sharda dressed as a tarot card reader tells Krushna that their movie Doodh Ka Karz will not have a sequel featuring them because they do not have chemistry. To prove him wrong, Krushna invites Kothari to dance with him on the famous track.

Talking more about the episode, Neelam Kothari was on the show with the cast of Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives Season 3. It was released on Netflix on October 18. The other guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 who came to promote the series included Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Maheep Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Seema Sajdeh, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Bhavana Pandey.

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix. The guests for the upcoming episodes are Do Patti cast Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Shaheer Sheikh. Besides Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma, the show also features Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh.

