The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Reema Jain once broke her Karwa Chauth fast, assuming dish antenna as moon

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 welcomed the elite personalities of Fabulous Wives vs. Bollywood Wives. Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla graced the latest episode. Marking the special occasion of Karwa Chauth, the women opened up about their candid and hilarious memories related to the auspicious day.

In one of the segments, Maheep Kapoor narrated a fun incident and recalled how Ranbir Kapoor's aunt broke her Karwa Chauth fast by looking at a dish antenna and mistakenly assumed it to be the moon. Maheep said, "Finally, the moon came out. We ran. So, Reema Jain ran first, and we went upstairs after ten minutes. Reema had already eaten ten malpuas. I wondered why."

She went on to add, "She said that the moon had risen. I was looking for it with a strainer in my hand. She told me, 'Idiot, it's right there!' Behind the building, there was a dish antenna." Meanwhile, Bhavana Pandey said, "We told her it wasn't the moon. She said, 'It is the moon. You can't see it, but I can.'" Responding to the hilarious incident, Kapil Sharma said, "The one who is starving can spot the moon anywhere."

Furthermore, Seema Sajdeh revealed that she kept the Karwa Chauth fast once or twice, but that was also many years ago. She observed the fast once when she was on a flight from London to Bombay and couldn't figure out when to break it due to the difference in time zone. Seema stated, "I just opened the map, and I was so confused that I ditched the plan and just ate."

For the unversed, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 premiered on September 21, 2024. Apart from Kapil Sharma as the host, the show features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh, among others. The next episode will feature Kajol and Kriti Sanon as they arrive to promote Do Patti

