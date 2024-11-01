WATCH: Shweta Tiwari slays in comfy and casual attire as she catches early morning flight with son Reyansh

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari was spotted early this morning at the Mumbai airport with her young son, Reyansh, for what appears to be a new travel adventure. Known for her appearances in iconic shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Shweta’s presence with her son immediately drew the attention of fans.

Dressed comfortably for the early hours, Shweta Tiwari opted for a stylish yet relaxed look. She wore beige loose trousers paired with a printed T-shirt, the perfect outfit for an early morning flight and a long day of travel. As they made their way from the car to the airport entrance, Shweta held Reyansh's hand. Reyansh, dressed casually himself, seemed equally delighted by the attention, as he smiled and posed alongside his mother.

The actress and her son were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Tiwari, a single mother of two, has frequently been seen balancing her career with her role as a doting mother. She loves to spend quality time with her family and go on trips with Reyansh and her daughter, Palak Tiwari.

It is unclear whether Shweta is heading out for a vacation or a work-related trip, but curious fans are excited. The 43-year-old actress who shot to fame with Kasautii Zindagii Kay enjoys immense popularity. She maintains an active social media presence and shares a slice of her life there. To treat fans, she also shares her photoshoot images and her fashion choices never fail to turn heads.

For the unversed, Tiwari is a single mother to a daughter and a son, Palak and Reyansh. Her daughter Palak followed in her mother's footsteps and has made her debut in acting. On the professional front, she rose to fame, portraying Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 4. She was last seen in Aapka Apna Zakir.

