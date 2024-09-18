Palak Tiwari shares INSIDE PICS from her Ganpati celebrations ft mom Shweta Tiwari and brother Reyaansh; fans can't stop gushing over her

The joyous 10-day-long celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi have drawn to a close as devotees bid a fond farewell to Bappa, the beloved deity, with hopeful hearts for his return next year. Social media has been flooded with pictures and videos of the festival. Now, Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari, posted inside photos from her Ganpati celebrations, and the frames captured the beautiful moments she spent with her brother and loved ones. She prayed to Bappa to bestow happiness and prosperity upon all, paving the way for his joyous return in the coming year.

The first picture is a monochrome click featuring Palak Tiwari and her little brother Reyansh. The duo is seen sitting before Lord Ganesh's idol and busy performing the ritual. It is followed by her picture with a friend and a video of her and Reyansh performing the aarti together. The next image is all about Palak’s Bappa idol. However, the frame that captured the most attention was apparently from the Visarjan venue, wherein Palak flaunted her smile while her mother, Shweta Tiwari, stood behind her.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress' smile reflected the festive spirit. She was dressed in a traditional outfit as she performed the ritual of Ganesh Chaturthi. In the caption, Palak Tiwari wrote, "Bappa, please keep us allll happy and healthy to welcome you next year."

Take a look at the pictures here:

It took only a moment for the comment section to flood with reactions from her fans and admirers. One of the fans wrote, "Go ahead with lots of happiness and success in your life. My love and affection are always with you. Take care." Another one commented, "U both Look lyk sisters." Further, a comment read, "Her smile is like a princess."

On her professional front, Palak Tiwari made her Bollywood debut in 2023 alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She rose to fame with her appearance in singer Harrdy Sandhu’s superhit song Bijlee Bijlee. The actress often wins hearts with her simplicity and familial values.

