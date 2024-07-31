When Anupamaa's Ruplali Ganguly REVEALED to Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna she lied to avoid controversy: 'Sach bolu toh...'

Rupali Ganguly's famous show Anupamaa has won the hearts of fans across the nation because it has an interesting narrative and cast, which has made fans hooked to the serial. However, did you know that the actress once revealed that she had lied to avoid controversies? Here's everything about the shocking revelation made by her.

Rupali Ganguly confesses to Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey of telling lies:

Rupali Ganguly took part in an interesting segment called Never Have I Ever with Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey. The question asked was, "Never have I ever lied in an interview or made up a story?" The actress replied, "I have lied to avoid controversy." Sudhanshu replied further, "I have never lied in my interview about anything", when Rupali was astonished knowing that he never did the same.

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey:

She further asked to Pandey, "You have never liked tried to say supposing somebody asked about a controversy regarding the show?" Gaurav Khanna sitting beside also said that he never lied. Sudhanshu could not on the other side, digest the fact that Rupali has lied in interviews.

He told her, "Jhoothi tune mera dil todh dia. Yeh joh logg dekhre hai Anupama Anupama maa karte hai, tune jhoot bola unse.. kaisi aurat hoh tum "(You lied and broke my heart. These people who are watching call out to Anupama as their mother, and you lied to them. What kind of woman are you?)" However, Khanna was so impressed by Anupamaa's hairstyle, that he urged her to do the hair flip.

She further responded by saying, "Kabhi controversial question aate hai. Sach bolu toh 550 questions aate hai (Sometimes controversial questions come up. Honestly, there are 550 questions.)" Sudhanshu who is known for his hit role as Vanraj Shah also revealed that he tries to avoid controversial questions. Gaurav, who plays Anuj Kapadia in the serial also said, " No comments bade bade actors aise hi bolte hai na (Big actors say no comments right?)"

Latest update from Anupamaa serial:

Well in the latest episode of Anupamaa, it is seen that she is hoping that Aadya is alive and shall come back. There is a girl who asks Aadya if she does not want to go back to her house. Aadya reveals that she does not have a home as her parents passed away. Anuj tells Anupamaa to keep a distance from her.

