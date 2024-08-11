Shaheer Sheikh's happiness knows no bounds as Mahabharat cast gets reunited; Actor says 'Bullied each other and laughed till...'; See PICS

Siddharth Kumar Teewary's Mahabharat for Star Plus was quite popular. It had many prominent faces from the industry. While the show was released in 2013, the cast of the show continues to stay in contact. Recently, they enjoyed a reunion and Shaheer Sheikh, who played Arjun in the show, shared a glimpse of the same and shared his thoughts on the fun reunion.

Taking to Instagram, Shaheer Sheikh shared a picture with the entire cast and crew members who turned up for the reunion. He also shared a video where the entire team sang the title track of the show. Sheikh wrote, "Ok so this happened last night. Relived so many memories, bullied each other and laughed till our jaws hurt. Thank you @dir_mukesh for making this happen."

Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh's post about Mahabharat reunion here:

The director of Mahabharat, Mukesh Kumar Singh made extra efforts to bring all the busy actors under one roof to enjoy the reunion.

Actors like Vin Rana, Aham Sharma, Paras Arora, Ankit Bharadwaj, Arpit Ranka, Ankitt Mohan, Lavanya Bharadwaj, Saurav Gujjar and Rohit Bharadwaj along with Shaheer Sheikh were a part of the fun night wherein the actors enjoyed delicious dinner together after having a meet-up. The producer of the show Siddharth Kumar Tewary was also a part of the celebration.

Advertisement

After Mahabharat, Shaheer Sheikh's career took off with him bagging projects like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Pavitra Rishta 2, Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke and Woh Toh Hai Albela among others.

Shaheer Shaikh is also a part of the Netflix project Do Patti wherein he shared screen space with Bollywood's popular actress Kriti Sanon and Kajol.

Talking about Sheikh's personal life, he got married to Ruchika Kapoor in 2020. Ruchika and Shaheer are parents to two beautiful daughters Anaya and Kudrat.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh CONFIRMS being part of Kriti Sanon's Do Patti, 'I love the thrill'