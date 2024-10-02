Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Sharjeena consoles Mustafa as he loses his job and becomes rude; he feels being 'loser'

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum aired its latest episode on Tuesday, October 1, and things are becoming more challenging for Sharjeena and Mustafa as they start their new life away from their parents. The couple is struggling financially, and at the same time, Adeel has been leaving no stone unturned to humiliate them. After the first episode wrapped up, the makers shared the promo for the upcoming episode. From Mustafa losing his job to Sharjeena's parents' concern for the couple, more drama is likely to unfold in the coming episodes.

The promo opens up with Mustafa saying, "Naukri chali gayi hai. Ghar chalane ke liye paise nahi hai (I have lost my job. There's no money to run the household)." Sharjeena says, "Abhi tum dukhi ho. Main nahi chahti tum koi galat decision le lo (Now you are sad, and I don't want you to make any wrong decision)." In one of the scenes, Mustafa loses his calm and leaves the apartment rudely. Sharjeena follows him, expressing concern.

On the other hand, her father feels that Sharjeena and Mustafa should come to their place for a few days to live as they are struggling to avail themselves of the basic amenities. Further, Mustafa explains to Sharjeena, "Maine kaunsa tumhe aiyaashi mein rakha hua hai. Amma Abba na sahi kehte the, looser hun toh sahi (You haven't been living a luxurious life with me. My mother and father were right; I'm a looser)."

Advertisement

Take a look at the promo here:

For those who have come in late, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa as Sharjeena and Mustafa, respectively. The drama also stars Emmad Irfani as Adeel, Javed Sheikh as Iftekhar, and Bushra Ansari as Shagufta. In addition to them, Maya Khan plays the role of Sidra, while Naeema Butt as Rubab does complete justice to her role. The drama airs every Monday and Tuesday on ARY Digital.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Adeel calls Mustafa 'nikhatoo' as he pays visit to his brother's new apartment; latter says 'Main biwi ke dhandhe pe...'