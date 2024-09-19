Chand Jalne Laga, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and more: Top 8 TV shows that went off air within 100 episodes

Television shows aim to entertain audiences with great stories and characters. However, not all succeed. Some shows, despite initial excitement, fail to connect with viewers and are taken off the air sooner than expected. Here's a look at some TV shows that ended within a hundred episodes.

Following is the list of television shows that ended within 100 episodes

1. Chand Jalne Laga

Chand Jalne Laga was a television series that featured Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in the lead roles. The show started on 23 October, 2023 and ended on 4 February, 2024.

The show followed childhood friends Tara and Deva, whose love story faces many challenges. Tara, now a successful interior designer, clings to memories of Deva, while he re-enters her life as Mr. Dev Malik, seeking revenge. The show ended in 82 episodes.

2. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal was an Indian supernatural fantasy TV series that was broadcast on Colors TV from February 13, 2023, to June 9, 2023. The show was adapted from the American series The Vampire Diaries. The cast included Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Shaikh and Karan Kundra in lead roles. The show ended in 89 episodes.

3. Chandrakanta

Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha was an Indian supernatural fantasy TV series that aired on Colors TV from June 24, 2017, to June 16, 2018. Based on Devaki Nandan Khatri's 1888 novel, the show narrated the enchanting tale of Princess Chandrakanta.

The star cast included Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Urvashi Dholakia and the show ended in 94 episodes.

4. Shergill Shergill

Sherdil Shergill was an Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy-drama series that aired on Colors TV from September 26, 2022, to February 10, 2023. The show starred Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna.

The daily soap followed the life of the brave Manmeet Shergill and his romantic adventures, spanning 96 episodes. The show ended in 95 episodes.

5. Bekaboo

Bekaboo was an Indian TV series that aired on Colors TV from March 18, 2023, to July 9, 2023. The show featured Eisha Singh and Shalin Bhanot and the series consisted of 48 episodes.

6. Durga Aur Charu

Durga Aur Charu was an Indian Hindi-language drama series on Colors TV. The show centered on two sisters, Durga and Charu, who are separated after their parents' sudden death. Raised in different environments, they grow up with contrasting personalities. The show ended in 86 episodes and featured Rachi Sharma, Adrija Roy and Chandan Anand in lead roles.

7. Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se

Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se was a supernatural horror drama on Colors TV. In the first season, Paridhi (Mona Singh) faces supernatural threats after marrying Rajbeer (Vivek Dahiya), haunted by the spirit of Manjulika (Sara Khan). The show ended in just 47 episodes.

8. Pavitra Bhagya

Pavitra Bhagya is an Indian romantic drama series produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. It followed college friends Pranati Mishra and Reyansh Khurana, who fall in love but separate when Reyansh learns that Pranati is expecting a child. The show featured Aneri Vajani, Kunal Jai singh and Riva Arora in lead roles.

In conclusion, while television shows strive to captivate and engage audiences with compelling narratives and characters, not all achieve lasting success.

