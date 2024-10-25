When Salman Khan kicked down door instead of Inspector Daya to help CID solve a thrilling case; THROWBACK

One of the longest-running shows CID is returning to television screens with a new season. The show is popular among viewers of all ages and many of them got nostalgic seeing the first look of the new season. To treat CID fans, we are looking back at one of the old episodes when Bollywood actor Salman Khan made a special appearance.

The clip uploaded on Sony TV’s official X channel shows Salman Khan asking the journalist to call the cops and then he kicks the door open. The goons are shocked to see the actor as they exclaim, “Salman, tu?” The actor asks them whose murder they are conspiring. In response, they threaten him to not pretend to be a hero as it is not his film.

The actor says, “Picture ho ya real life, end mein aake chor hi peethta hain.” The goons take out a dagger as they say they should teach him a lesson. The Dabagg actor says, “Bhai bolta hain, aur chaku dikhata hain?” and gets into a fight with the goons. He teaches them a lesson and at the end of the clip, the CID team is seen investigating the case.

Watch Salman Khan in CID here:

For the unversed, the actor made a special appearance for the promotions of his Bollywood film, Kick. Many other Bollywood actors appeared on the show in other episodes, including Vidyut Jammwal, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, and Shraddha Kapoor, among others.

Advertisement

Speaking about the popular show, CID went off air on October 27, 2018, after successfully airing on Sony TV for 20 years, making it one of the longest-running TV series in India. It starred Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet, Dayanand Shetty as Sr. Inspector Daya, late Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks, Narendra Gupta as Dr. Salunkhe, Hrishikesh Pandey as Sr. Inspector Sachin, Ansha Sayed as Inspector Purvi, Vivek Mashru as Sub-Inspector Vivek, and Shraddha Musale as Dr. Tarika, among others.

ALSO READ: CID returns to TV after 6 years; First look ft Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava makes netizens nostalgic