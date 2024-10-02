‘Aukaat dekh apni:’ When Sajid Khan warned Archana Gautam after they dragged each other's parents into their spat; BB 16 THROWBACK

Bigg Boss 18 is just around the corner. While you all eagerly wait for the new season, let us revisit the moment when Sajid Khan lost his cool at Archana Gautam in the show, and they both dragged each other's father into their ugly spat. The argument started during a task when Sajid taunted her about how she was thrown out of the house, and she made consistent requests to be back on the show. Replying to the same, the actress highlighted that he is an expert in blackmailing.

Sajid Khan commented that some people believe that their father runs the show. The comment did not go well with her, and she clapped back at him. Archana Gautam said, “Kaash mere baap itne ameer hote toh Bigg Boss ko chala sakte. Aap apne papa ko bol dijiye na wahi chala lenge. Humare baap pe kyun Jaa rahe hain aap (I wish my father would have been rich enough to run Bigg Boss. Ask your father to do it. Why are you talking about my father?).”

Her reply irked Sajid Khan. The filmmaker got angry and stood up as he asked Archana to step out of the truck. His voice thundered as he shouted, "Tune mere baap ka naam liya! Ab chal utar. Aukat dekh apni (How dare you drag my father into this? Get down)." Sajid clarified that he didn't say anything about Archana’s father and told her that his dad passed away 40 years ago. Khan repeatedly claimed that Archana made fun of his late dad.

He warned her to be within the limits. “Aukaat dekh apni,” told Sajid. Taking the fight in another direction, she took a sarcastic dig by referring to him as ‘good director in the industry.’ When Sajid used a few cuss words, Archana also lost her cool and said, “Meri maa aur baap pe ja raha hai, apni maa pe jaa. Faad ke rakh dungi (You are dragging my parents; why don't you drag the names of your own mom? I will not spare you).”

