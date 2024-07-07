WATCH: Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari rocks casual pink and white look; engages in fun banter with paparazzi

Shweta Tiwari needs no introduction. After charming the audiences with her TV shows and beloved characters like Prerna, Guneet, and Aparajita, Shweta also formed a core fanbase with her fiery personality which was showcased in reality shows like Bigg Boss 4 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress has kept herself busy by dedicating her time to theatre plays and last night, she was spotted by the paparazzi after her play.

Shweta Tiwari's casual conversation with paparazzi

Shweta Tiwari was spotted last night by paparazzi and she posed for pictures in a sleek pink shirt and white pants. Her casual look screamed comfort. She had a fun conversation with the media present at the location as she asked them about the celebrity that they were waiting to pap. The media personnel was honest enough to tell her that they were waiting for Uorfi Javed. Shweta flashed her beautiful smile after learning the same. She also obliged fans by clicking pictures with them.

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's interaction with the media here:

Shweta Tiwari was accompanied by co-actress Anushka Merchande who worked with her in Main Hoon Aparajita as her onscreen daughter. Merchande is currently playing one of the lead roles in the Sony TV show Pukaar: Dil Se Dil Tak.

More about Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari rose to fame with her stint as Prerna Sharma in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Her chemistry with actor Cezzane Khan was much appreciated and people loved Prerna and Anurag's love story. Shweta Tiwari took a major risk by participating in Bigg Boss 4, unveiling her real self to the audience. While it was a tough journey for her, she lifted the winner's trophy.

Her show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan was also quite liked wherein she was paired with noted actor Varun Badola. She played the character of Guneet in the show.