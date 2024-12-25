Year Ender: Best Indian reality shows 2024; Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss to Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi

As 2024 comes to a close, it’s time to celebrate the reality shows that kept audiences entertained throughout the year. Indian reality television has always been a mix of drama, talent, and adrenaline-pumping moments. This year, these six shows stood out for their unique charm, captivating viewers week after week.

Best Indian Reality Shows 2024

Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18 continues to be one of the most-watched reality shows in 2024. It has made it to the top 10 on the TRP charts every week. Known for its drama, controversies, and emotional rollercoaster, the show’s 18th season brought together a mix of celebrities and influencers.

Hosted by Salman Khan, his witty remarks and guidance added to the show’s appeal. The house dynamics, tasks, and heated arguments kept viewers hooked, while the romantic angles and friendships created endless buzz on social media. The current contestants of Bigg Boss 18 include Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, and Rajat Dalal, among others.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

For adrenaline junkies, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was the ultimate reality show of the year. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show’s stunts and challenges pushed contestants to their limits. The 2024 season featured a diverse lineup of celebrities who faced their fears in gripping tasks. Karan Veer Mehra, currently seen in Bigg Boss 18, lifted the winner’s trophy.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, this season entertained viewers with Asim Riaz’s controversy. The contestant was thrown out of the show by Rohit Shetty.

Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited

A new addition to Indian reality TV, Laughter Chefs combined comedy and cooking in a unique format. Hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show brought together A-listers from the television industry who showcased their cooking skills with a humorous twist. Viewers loved the fresh concept, and it quickly gained a loyal fanbase.

The contestants were Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Singh, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Jannat Zubair, and Krushna Abhishek, among others. The second season of the show is currently in talks.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to inspire audiences with its 16th season. Hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the quiz show offers a perfect mix of knowledge, emotions, and life-changing moments. Contestants from all walks of life shared their stories, making the show relatable and heartwarming.

Many popular Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Varun Dhawan, among others, graced the ongoing season.

Indian Idol 15

Music lovers had their dose of entertainment with Indian Idol 2024. The singing competition showcases incredible talent from across the country. The current season is hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani.

MTV Roadies XX

MTV Roadies returned in 2024 with its signature mix of adventure, drama, and rivalry. This season is special because it marked the return of Rannvijay Singha, a veteran of the Roadies franchise. Neha Dhupia, Elvish Yadav, Rhea Chakraborty, and Prince Narula are the gang leaders. With its youthful energy and focus on teamwork and resilience, Roadies continued to be a favorite among young audiences.

Indian reality shows in 2024 offered something for everyone, from drama and knowledge to music, comedy, and adventure. As we move into 2025, let’s see how many of these shows return for the next seasons.

