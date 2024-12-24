Yearender: TV celebs who purchased cars in 2024; Bhavika Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aly Goni and more

The year 2024 has proven to be successful for many celebrities in the television industry, as they purchased luxurious cars worth lakhs and crores. These celebrities enthusiastically shared updates, proudly showcasing their purchases to their fans. With 2025 just a week away and the year coming to a close, let's take a moment to highlight the celebrities who welcomed new cars into their lives, which is still a dream for many.

Celebs who purchased cars in 2024:

Bhavika Sharma

Bhavika Sharma is currently seen playing the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress has been a part of the telly world for several years now. Bhavika impressed the audience with her acting prowess in several shows like Jiji Maa, Maddam Sir and more.

On September 14, Bhavika shared a few pictures and video of purchasing her dream grey BMW car. She looks elated as she proudly buys a BMW which is worth more than Rs 72 lakhs. For this amazing purchase, Bhavika was accompanied by her parents and her close ones, who were extremely happy with Bhavika's achievements.

Paras Kalnawat

Known for playing the lead role in hit shows like Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya, Paras Kalnawat has emerged to be one of the most loved actors. After purchasing an expensive BMW in 2023, Paras bought a new Range Rover Velar, which is worth more than Rs 87 lakhs on August 31. The cost of this beast is Rs 87.9 lakhs approx.

Sharing the joy of buying this amazing vehicle, Paras Kalnawat shared a video and gave fans a glimpse of a small celebration when he welcomed his car. Paras expressed how he feels elated to fulfil his dream.

Aly Goni

Aly Goni is an established name in the telly world, who has impressed fans by being a part of fictional and non-fictional shows. On June 24, Aly shared the news with his fans that he has welcomed Land Rover Defender 110. The price of the Defender varies depending on the model, starting at Rs 97 lakhs and going up to Rs 2.5 crores with customizations and specifications.

Adrija Roy

Adrija Roy is a popular actor who is famous for playing the lead role in Imlie and Kundali Bhagya. 2024 was extremely special for Adrija as she purchased her first-ever car. The actress became a proud owner of a swanky black BMW and expressed her joy of making this huge purchase with her hard-earned money.

Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar is one of the beloved actor of the Television industry and has a massive fan following. He is known for appearing in hit shows like Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 17. The actor who already owns beats like a Thar and a BMW car, purchased Jeep Rubicon in July 2024. Jeep Rubicon is speculated to be priced at a whopping Rs 71 lakh.

Palak Sindhwani

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Palak Sindhwani purchased her Hyundai Creta in April 2024. This amazing car cost ranges from Rs 13.5 lakhs to Rs 24.54 lakhs approx. After buying this car, Palak shared this news with her fans on social media. Palak has essayed the role of Sonu in the longest-running sitcom for many years and won hearts with her performance.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular and bankable actors in the television industry. The actor has numerous shows to his credit that helped him to boost his career. The actor, who has expensive cars in his garage, purchased another swanky SUV worth crores in July 2024. He bought a new Mercedes Benz GLE SUV in black which comes at a whopping INR 1.21 Crores. Arjun had visited the showroom with his family to bring home to expensive car.

MC Stan

MC Stan, who was already famous, became a household name after he won Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss Season 16. Known for hits like Basti Ka Hasti and Tadipaar, MC Stan has made a mark on the Indian hip-hop scene. The rapper welcomed home the Defender 110 SUV, valued at Rs 1.5 crore in August 2024 and shared a few snaps with it on Instagram.

Urvashi Dholakia

Popular actress Urvashi Dholakia has been a prominent name in the telly industry for many years now. The actress achieved another milestone in December 2024 as she purchased swanky car worth more than Rs 15 lakhs. Urvashi happily flaunted her huge purchase on social media by sharing a video of her buying the car and driving it. She is seen welcoming an MG Hector, which costs between Rs 16.59 lakhs to Rs 27.51 lakhs.

