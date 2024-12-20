Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra gets furious as he questions his and Vivian Dsena's friendship; '20 second se upar humare phone calls nahi huye'

Vivian Dsena has clearly stated that he is not friends with Karan Veer Mehra. The former also nominated Shilpa Shirodkar as their friendship hit rock bottom. Shilpa has expressed that she won't talk to the Madhubala actor as long as she is inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. However, there have been many instances when Karan has questioned Vivian about the sudden change in their dynamics.

The makers have now released a new promo wherein the Pavitra Rishta actor can be seen confronting Vivian about their equation. Karan also speaks about how they have never had a phone call beyond 20 seconds in the last 12 years. He tells Dsena, "20 second se upar humare phone calls nahi huye. 3 yaa 4 baar, 12 saalon mein. Hum dost hain?"

Meanwhile, Avinash Mishra feels that Karan brought up the matter to look helpless. The Nath actor states, "Abhi you are using every conversation right now. Mai bechara lagu." An infuriated Karan responds, "Avinash, teri wajah se (because of you), Vivian is looking lost." However, Mishra continues to comment that Karan wants to look 'bechara.'

As the matter escalates, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner screams, "Laaunga main, saare points laaunga main. Confession room mein kya hua tha. Mujhe torture kyun karna tha (I will bring it; I will bring all the points. What happened in the confession room? Why did you have to torture me?)" Replying to the same, the Sirf Tum actor says, "Kiya. Usme galat kya kiya hai (I did it. What was wrong in that?)."

Advertisement

The caption of the promo reads, "Karan ne uthaye apne aur Vivian ke rishte pe sawaal."

Watch the promo here:

For the untold, during the last Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan asked Vivian about having a soft corner for Karan. The same topic was brought up by Vivian's wife, Nouran Aly. Since then, netizens have been left divided.

ALSO READ: 'Just eat, sleep, get ready': Did Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz take dig at Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra? Here's what netizens believe