Year Ender: Viral moments of 2024; Bigg Boss 18’s Avinash Mishra-Alice Kaushik’s cuddle to Krushna Abhishek-Govinda’s reunion

As 2024 comes to an end, it’s time to look back at the moments that captured everyone’s attention. This year was filled with unexpected events, emotional reunions, and shocking incidents that dominated headlines and social media. From reality TV drama to iconic reunions, here are some of the most talked-about moments of 2024.

Viral moments of 2024

Alice Kaushik and Avinash Mishra’s cozy moment in Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18 kept its promise of delivering high-voltage drama and romance. One of the most viral moments from the season was when Alice Kaushik and Avinash Mishra were caught cuddling under a blanket. The moment sparked countless debates online, with many questioning Alice’s commitment toward Kanwar Dhillon.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Alice addressed the moment. She said it was one of her low points when she was having an anxiety attack and Avinash, like a good friend, was supporting her.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast reunion

Nostalgia hit hard when the cast of the iconic show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reunited in 2024. Fans were overjoyed to see Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar together again. The reunion went viral as fans were delighted to see the actors from the cherished comedy series come together.

Besides their reunion, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, and Sumeet Raghavan continued to treat fans with hilarious tweet exchanges between them.

Uorfi Javed’s outfit

Uorfi Javed, known for her bold and experimental fashion, made headlines in 2024 for an unfortunate incident. During a photoshoot, one of her outfits, which she had set on fire, burned her lashes and eyebrows. However, the actress was unbothered by it. She uploaded the video with the caption, “Burned my lashes and eyebrows but it was worth it!”

Nikki Tamboli’s viral moments from Bigg Boss Marathi

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel provided endless entertainment this year in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. Their romance was one of the most talked about aspects of the show. While Tamboli bid an emotional farewell to Arbaz Patel as the latter got eliminated, it was their reunion hug that delighted the netizens.

When Arbaaz Patel re-entered the house, he went straight to Nikki Patel and lifted her in his arms. This moment won over their fans. The couple are happily together, even outside the Bigg Boss house.

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek’s emotional reunion

The entertainment and television industry witnessed a heartwarming moment in 2024 when Govinda and Krushna Abhishek ended their long-standing feud. The uncle-nephew duo hugged during The Great Indian Kapil Show, bringing tears to Arti Singh’s eyes.

Before this incident, Govinda graced Arti Singh’s marriage to bless her. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah were delighted to see their uncle there.

2024 was a year filled with emotions, surprises, and unforgettable moments. Whether it was a reunion that warmed hearts, a shocking mishap, or the drama of reality TV, these moments brought people together in their reactions.

