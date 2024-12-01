The Great Indian Kapil Show: Krushna Abhishek says 'We are back together' as he reunites with Uncle Govinda after 7 years of feud

The Great Indian Kapil Show's latest episode featuring Govinda, Chunky Panday, and Shakti Kapoor has been the talk of the town. This episode is receiving love from viewers as Govinda united with his nephew Krushna Abhishek after their seven-year-long feud. Now, Krushna has expressed his joy of reuniting with his Chi Chi mama on the show.

Krushna Abhishek shared a clip from The Great Indian Kapil Show. In this clip, the comedian-actor can be seen making a grand entry on the show and dancing with his mama (uncle) Govinda. This reunion after their seven-year-long feud has been getting too much love from friends, family, and the audience.

Expressing his joy about reuniting with Govinda, Krushna Abhishek wrote, "If u ask me one of my best moments on my show then this would be the one had a l blast with my mama which I wanted to since many years thank god we are back together."

Watch Krushna Abhisheks's post here-

After this video was uploaded, fans showered their love on them. A fan wrote, "Awesome moments, Krushna Bhai great to see you with Govinda ji," another fan commented, "Wow what a lovely performance with Chi-Chi mama."

For the uninformed, Krushna Abhishek's sister and Govinda's niece, Arti Singh, was also a part of this episode and was sitting in the audience. It was seen how Arti got emotional seeing Govinda and Krushna's reunion.

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Krushna Abhishek also apologized to his maami (aunt) Sunita Ahuja after Govinda asked him to do. Govinda even revealed the reason for being upset with Krushna and expressed his joy at reuniting with his nephew after clearing up all the misunderstandings. Meanwhile, Govinda even revealed how Krushna cried after he visited him at his house after his injury.

To note, this was Govinda's first appearance after he accidentally shot himself in the leg. Meanwhile, Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday shared several anecdotes from the early 90s. Shakti and Govinda even shared many lesser-known stories as both have shot 40 films together.

Along with Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, and Rajiv Thakur are also pivotal parts of the show. The Great Indian Kapil Show's fresh episodes are released every Saturday at 8 PM.

