Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena want THIS contestant to get evicted midweek; Chum and Eisha break down

Bigg Boss 18 has glued audiences to the screens as unexpected moments occur in every episode. The forthcoming episodes promise to drop your jaws as Bigg Boss announced a mid-week eviction. Yes, one of the nominated contestants' journeys will end tonight. Colors TV dropped a new promo for the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18.

In this promo, Bigg Boss announces a midweek elimination and informs the contestant whose name's leaves are on the tree will get evicted. Rajat Dalal takes Digvijay Rathee's name for eviction and states that Digvijay betrayed him. Karan Veer Mehra wants Yamini Malhotra to get evicted and reasons that he couldn't form a connection with her. Shilpa Shirodkar took Edin Rose's name for eviction.

Without revealing the name, Bigg Boss then asks the evicted contestant to leave the house. Upon hearing this, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Eisha Singh break down in tears as they bid goodbye to one contestant.

Watch the midweek eviction promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Jiska naam hoga elimination ke patton par, woh kahega Bigg Boss ke ghar ko bye bye!"

In another promo, it was seen that Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena also took Digvijay's name for eviction after Rajat Dalal. Here, Karan Veer Mehra looked teary-eyed upon hearing the evicted contestant's name. The caption was, "Ek shocking elimination ki wajah se gharwaalon ko kehna padega kisi apne ko alvida."

Watch a glimpse of the eviction here-

Although it is not yet revealed in the promo whose journey will end tonight, it will be interesting to see whether this eviction changes the dynamics of the house.

For the uninformed, this week the nominated contestants of Bigg Boss 18 are Chaahat Pandey, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, and Shrutika Arjun.

