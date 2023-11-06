Yeh Hai Chahatein EXCLUSIVE: 'People told me I wasn't fit to play lead roles,' reveals Shagun Sharma

Many aspiring actors come to Mumbai with the dreams of doing only lead projects and becoming stars overnight, but some understand the importance of working hard in the industry. Shagun Sharma, who started her acting career by doing character roles, has come a long way and now she has been doing lead roles in the past few projects. However, she faced her share of struggles and rejections. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Shagun opened up about the same.

Yeh Hai Chahatein's Shagun Sharma on facing rejections

Yeh Hai Chahatein actress Shagun Sharma said, "Initially, people used to reject me by saying that I was not fit for lead roles, without giving any reasons. But I was not gonna get dejected by the same or lose hope over such instances. I kept my calm and kept doing good roles whatever came my way. I was rejected for almost 100 auditions before I got my first lead character."

Have a look at Shagun Sharma's recent quirky reel on Instagram

Shagun Sharma on actors preferring to do lead roles

The actress said, “Most aspirants enter the entertainment industry with dreams of starting their journey by doing the lead role and achieving heights of stardom by doing a single project. Of course, everyone wants to play a lead role, but what matters more is to kick-start your journey in the industry even if you are offered a good character role."

She added, "I do believe that when you commit yourself to a character, it’s important to let your performance speak volumes for you. Most people think that their career will be made only if they become a poster face, but that’s not the reality.”

Shagun Sharma opens up on her struggle in the industry

Sharma said, “I came to Mumbai in the year 2014 and at that time, I just knew one thing that I had to work. I wasn’t in a situation to sit at home waiting to be the lead in projects because I had to financially support my family as well. So, I started by doing character roles, which eventually fetched more work for me."

She added, "So, my mantra to sustain in the industry is to keep working continuously and leave it to rest to destiny and fate because aapka naseeb apse koi nahi cheen skta.’ (nobody can change your fate). At a certain time, fate will offer you the opportunity you deserve.”

Shagun started her career with Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. Post that, she was seen in the shows- Ishk Par Zor Nahi, Sasural Genda Phool 2, and Harphoul Mohini.

