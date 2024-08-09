Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did Dadi Sa and Ruhi agree for Abhira- Armaan's wedding? Rohit Purohit gives a hint

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting the love of the audiences. The show took an interesting turn wherein Ruhi and Rohit returned to Poddar house. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers might witness Abhira and Armaan's long-due reunion with the family's approval as actor Rohit Purohit who plays the character of Armaan in the show, shared a glimpse from the sets.

After a lot of hardships, Armaan and Abhira finally confess their feelings for each other. But Abhira is keen on having family's approval before tying the knot with Armaan. Looks like soon everything will fall in place and the duo's relationship will be accepted by the family.

Rohit Purohit shared a video from the sets wherein Abhira and Armaan are seen grooving together while the Poddar and Goenka family members dance around them to celebrate their union. Dadi Sa and Ruhi can be seen smiling too.

Take a look at the Abhira- Armaan's video shared by Rohit Purohit here:

Sharing the video Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit wrote, "Podaar house me aai khushiyaan finally…THU THU THU. (Happiness is back in Poddar house. Touchwood."

While the video looks like Abhira-Armaan's reunion is underway, the smart audience feels that something is fishy. Taking to the comment section, many fans interpreted the scene to be a dream sequence wherein anyone among Armaan or Abhira would be dreaming of having happy times with the families.

One viewer commented, "Dadi sa ki khushi dekh k lag raha h ye sapna h (Seems like a dream, seeing Dadi Sa's happiness)." Another user wrote, "Ruhi itni khush kaise..pakka sapna hai (How come Ruhi is so happy? I'm sure it is a dream sequence."

A fan commented, "It's not possible ,it's a dream sequence , cause dadisa is so happy about this ....so it's not a reality...it's a dream."

It will be exciting to see if the viewers' guess will turn out to be true or will the makers surprise the fans with a new twist in the forthcoming episodes.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla in lead roles.

