Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 9: Abhira catches Ruhi’s lie; Ruhi provokes Rohit against Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 9, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Ruhi faking an apology to Rohit and manipulating him. She makes him believe that Armaan ruined their date.

Armaan directs Abhira to stop the scooter and finish with their argument first. He asks Abhira how many times he needs to explain that they are not supposed to interfere in Ruhi and Rohit’s life. Abhira refuses to understand what he tells her. She says she cannot keep quiet if she witnesses any wrong happening in front of her eyes.

Armaan believes Abhira shouldn’t have called out Rohit as he is upset nowadays. She remains infuriated with Ruhi and Rohit spoiling their date. Armaan suggests they should let it go. Abhira states that it is fine to make sacrifices for loved ones, but a younger brother misbehaving with his elder brother is strictly wrong. She gets sad when Armaan puts blame on her and feels lonely. Armaan wants her to list down all her complaints at once.

Armaan gets disappointed with Abhira. Abhira coaxes Armaan by bringing cups of tea and dancing with him. They spend quality time together. Abhira remains adamant on taking a stand for Armaan as she cannot see anyone defaming him. They embrace each other.

Kaveri is happy to learn about Ruhi and Rohit’s date. As they return with angry faces, she questions the reason behind it. Ruhi accuses Abhira and Armaan for ruining their date. Abhira and Armaan return home. They get scolded by Vidya. Kaveri calls them selfish. Abhira tries to make things clear but Armaan stops her.

Abhira finds out that Ruhi booked the table in the restaurant just a few hours before coming there. She decides to expose her but first thinks about discussing it with Armaan. She calls Armaan to outhouse.

Ruhi panics while sleeping. She wakes up and hugs Rohit. Ruhi makes another attempt to convince Rohit that Armaan intentionally spoiled their date. Rohit comes in Ruhi’s influence and chooses to trust her over Armaan.

Armaan spots Ruhi and Rohit. He assumes that they are fighting. Ruhi informs Rohit that Armaan was watching them. Rohit fumes with anger. Abhira and Armaan get into an argument.

Armaan inquires about Ruhi’s wounds. She sees Rohit and commands him to stay away from her. Rohit gets enraged. Ruhi vows to get Armaan back. The episode ends here.

