Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE: Garvita Sadhwani recalls doing THIS challenging scene in single take; it has Hum Aapke Hain Koun link

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the most loved and longest-running shows on Indian Television screens. Starring Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj in lead roles, the show has kept audiences engaged. Recently, Garvita who is playing Ruhi executed a challenging and dramatic fall sequence down a staircase in just one take. The shot is reminiscent of the classic movie, Hum Aapke Hain Koun scene.

Garvita Sadhwani's performance left everyone awestruck, earning her resounding cheers and heartfelt praise from her cast and crew. Speaking about the experience, Garvita shared, “It was super fun but definitely challenging. The entire unit cheered me on when I nailed it in a single take, and my director’s appreciation truly means the world to me!"

Stunt scenes like these often require multiple rehearsals and safety precautions, but Garvita’s flawless execution and dedication made it look effortless. For the uninformed, this scene was telecasted during the Godhbharai sequence in the show when she dreams about falling from the stairs.

Garvita even added a nostalgic touch, saying, "My friends couldn’t stop talking about how I recreated the iconic fall scene from Hum Aapke Hain Koun!"

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress further shared, "Even though safety precautions and foaming were in place, it’s still very risky once you start rolling down the stairs because you can’t fully control your speed. I had to consciously steer myself to avoid hitting the pillars by taking the brunt on my elbows. It did hurt a little, but the thrill of performing the stunt myself was much greater."

Garvita’s focus and fearlessness were truly impressive and she is indeed winning hearts by portraying the character of Ruhi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Speaking about her character, Ruhi's track, it was recently seen that Ruhi was in a coma after she suffered a major accident. Meanwhile, she delivers her baby but Rohit gives their baby to Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira. Rohit advises Armaan that Abhira might face complications in conceiving again so they should adopt his baby.

While this secret is between Rohit and Armaan, the Poddar family is unaware of the truth that Abhira's baby has died and Ruhi's baby has survived. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Ruhi are also unaware of Rohit and Armaan's secret.

