Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit aka Armaan suffers injury on sets, reveals escaping major accident; see PIC

Rohit Purohit, popularly known for essaying the role of Armaan Poddar in the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently escaped a major accident on the sets of the show. Unfortunately, Rohit suffered an injury very close to his left eye. The actor, who regularly offers a sneak peek to his fans regarding his whereabouts, gave a glimpse of it to them on his social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rohit Purohit shared a picture of his face showing his injury. It can be seen that Rohit's left eye luckily got saved as the wound is on his left eyebrow. It looks like there was bleeding and turmeric or medicine was applied to stop the bleeding. Sharing this photo, Rohit wrote, "Aakh bach gaye, bas! (At least my eye got saved)."

Take a look at Rohit Purohit's injury on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai set-

Currently, Rohit Purohit portrays the character of Armaan Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and stars opposite Samridhii Shukla. Armaan is shown as a lawyer in the show. The show also features Garvita Sadhwani and Romiit Raj in pivotal roles. While Samridhii essays the role of Abhira, Garvita plays Ruhi and Romiit plays Rohit.

At present, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's storyline revolves around Armaan and Abhira's baby. Armaan and Abhira's baby passes away but the latter is unaware of it. Meanwhile, Ruhi's baby survives even after she meets with an accident. However, Ruhi slips into a coma and Rohit requests Armaan to accept his baby. Rohit explains to Armaan that as Ruhi is in a coma, his baby needs a mother and Abhira can be their baby's mother.

He tells Armaan that Abhira's life can land in danger if they try for another baby and thus asks him to adopt his baby. Despite emotional turmoil, Armaan accepts Rohit's baby. However, Abhira and Ruhi are unaware of the truth. Abhira assumes she delivered the baby, whereas Ruhi will be informed that her baby is dead once she wakes up from coma.

Before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rohit Purohit has been a part of several popular shows such as Chandragupta Maurya, Arjun, Razia Sultan, Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii, Udaariyaan and more.

Speaking about his personal life, Rohit Purohit and actress Sheena Bajaj were in a relationship for six years before they got married on January 22, 2019, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

