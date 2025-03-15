Producer Rajan Shahi reveals channel was hesitant to cast Hina Khan as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Rajan Shahi shares how the channel was initially unsure about casting Hina Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He reveals the efforts behind her transformation to make the show a success.
The popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining audiences for over 15 years. The journey began in 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the beloved on-screen couple, Akshara and Naitik. Their performances were widely appreciated, making them one of the most iconic pairs in Indian television.
Despite their success, reports of conflicts between Hina Khan and producer Rajan Shahi have surfaced over the years. Hina played the lead role for eight years before exiting the show. In past interviews, Rajan Shahi admitted to differences with Hina, claiming she was reluctant to perform scenes that highlighted Shivangi Joshi’s character.
Recently, Rajan Shahi recalled the efforts behind casting Hina Khan. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he shared that the script was already prepared before Hina was selected. The producer revealed that he took charge of her complete transformation, from styling and hair extensions to daily rehearsals. He also mentioned that the channel was initially hesitant to cast Hina, but he strongly believed in her potential.
Rajan went on to say that he personally invested Rs 40 lakh in an outdoor shoot in Jaipur to ensure the show’s success. He even assured the channel that he would refund their money if the show failed. Despite their past differences, Rajan acknowledged that Hina still appreciates the support he gave her in the early days of her career.
Even today, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai remains one of the most loved shows, and Akshara and Naitik’s story continues to be cherished by fans. It is currently in the 4th generation, with Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla in the lead roles.
For the unversed, after Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan won over the audience, and following them, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda stepped into their shoes.
