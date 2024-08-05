Top 7 underrated TV shows that are worth watching: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Beintehaa, and others

In the continuous flow of TV serials these days, some good shows often get overlooked. These underrated shows have interesting storylines, unique characters, and captivating plots that are worth your time. These serials might not have run long and are less hyped, but their fresh, entertaining content makes them must-watch and can be your next favorite.

So, if you have caught up on your favorite TV serials, then it’s time to update your watchlist with our interesting shows.

Top 7 Underrated Indian TV shows

Here, we’ve mentioned 7 underrated shows that you can add to your watchlist now.

1. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

The StarPlus show, starring Rhea Sharma as Mishti and Shaheer Sheikh as Abir, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke aired in 2019 shows a beautiful love story. The story follows Mishti, who has to marry someone her family would choose but wants a chance to get to know him. In this journey, she encounters Abir, who has a friendly and outgoing personality.

The show also showcases the second couple - Kuhu, played by Kaveri Priyam, and Kunal, portrayed by Ritvik Arora and Avinash Mishra. Kuhu fell in love at first sight when she saw Kunal driving a sports car. With two cute love stories, this show will connect you with their unforgettable characters.

2. Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui, starring Ritvik Arora and Jannat Zubair as Ahaan and Pankti, respectively, is a musical drama show that aired on Colors TV in 2017.

This show entertains you with its interesting plot revolving around Pankti, who is a kind-hearted girl but is sold to JD by her mother, who went bankrupt. Later, she meets Ahaan, who falls for her, makes efforts to save Pankti, and fulfills her dream of becoming a singer.

3. Ishq Par Zor Nahin

One of the underrated shows - Ishq Par Zor Nahin, stars Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal as Ahaan and Ishqi. Ahaan is a businessman who understands family values, and Ishqi believes in love and encourages others.

Throughout the journey, the two individuals engage in conflicts, betrayals, and experiences of love, leaving viewers captivated by their interesting and emotional storyline.

4. Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

The fictional show- Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, which stars Karanvir Sharma as Shaurya and Debattama Saha as Anokhi, is a Hindi remake of Mohor.

This show is about Shaurya-a male chauvinist, and Anokhi-an ambitious girl, whose lives changed when they crossed paths with each other. Their journey is filled with all highs and lows when they both struggle with their personal and professional lives.

5. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

Have you ever heard of opposite things attracting? This show is the perfect example of the same. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey follows the story of Gungun, portrayed by Yesha Rughani, a modern girl, and Anubhav, played by Manan Joshi, a man of tradition who values family.

In this show, Anubhav, who lives in a joint family, and Gungun, who lives with her aunt and father, don’t know the joy of living in a family. Fate brings these two opposite people together and fills in the incomplete space in each other’s lives.

6. Beintehaa

With Harshad Arora and Preetika Rao in lead roles- Beintehaa is a Colors TV show that revolves around two individuals who have a love-hate relationship.

The show entertains the audience with Alia and Zain’s continuous banter about who got into a forceful marriage. Gradually, Alia and Zain came closer to each other and fell in love. Due to some misunderstandings created by family members, the two got separated but later reunited, finding their way back to each other. The chaotic duo, with their continuous bantering and romance, make this show a must-watch.

7. Patiala Babes

Starring Paridhi Sharma, Ashnoor Kaur, Aniruddh Dave, Shaisha Bajaj, and Saurabh Raj Jain- Patiala Babes premiered on Sony Entertainment Television in 2018.

The show is about a mother-daughter duo, Babita, who is a shy woman, and her daughter Mini, who is a fearless woman. The duo left their house after Babita’s husband cheated on her and started living in a rented house. Mini helps her mother open a catering service and become independent.

These 7 underrated Indian TV shows are the real treasures that offer unique stories, and memorable characters that might perfectly entertain you.

So, if you’re tired of typical hits that are recognized by everyone, then try watching these underrated shows that you might enjoy.

