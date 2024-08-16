Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Romit Raaj aka Rohit expresses excitement on Armaan and Abhira’s marriage track

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for the most-awaited track. The beloved on-screen couple Armaan and Abhira have navigated all the difficulties coming in between their relationship and are now finally going to exchange wedding vows.

Just like fans and viewers of the drama series, even Romit Raaj, who plays Rohit on the show, seems to be elated with the latest turn in the storyline. In his recent social media offering, the actor expressed excitement over his reel brother Rohit Purohit aka Armaan’s wedding sequence with Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Romit uploaded a picture of himself dressed up in casuals. The handsome hunk is wearing a green and white-striped shirt alongside white trousers.

In the text space, the seasoned actor wrote, “Mere Bhai Ki Shaadi Hai (It is my brother’s marriage).”

Take a look at Romit Raaj’s tweet on X (Formerly Twitter) here:

On his Instagram handle, Romit dropped the same photo with a caption, Yours (red-heart icon).” He has received a huge amount of love on the post in the form of likes and lovely comments for his looks as well as his portrayal of the on-screen character, Rohit.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been keeping viewers hooked to their TV screens with its captivating plot revolving around romance and family relations. Currently, audiences are engrossed in the daily soap as it will soon depict the much-awaited wedding of Armaan and Abhira.

After facing multiple hurdles and opposition to their union, Armaan and Abhira are preparing for their grand marriage ceremony. This has happened post Kaveri’s approval. She was earlier not ready to accept Armaan’ relationship with Abhira. However, Ruhi is adamant on breaking apart the lovebirds. She is hatching a plan to prevent Armaan from tying the knot with Abhira.

It will now be interesting to watch whether Armaan and Abhira will be able to take the plunge or fall prey to Ruhi’s evil plans.

Rajan Shahi’s soap opera features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, Romit Raaj, and Anita Raj among others. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can also be streamed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

