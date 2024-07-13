Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Purohit’s latest post makes netizens wonder if Armaan will propose Abhira

Rohit Purohit is presently creating waves with his effortless portrayal of Armaan Poddar on Rajan Shahi’s longest-running soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has earned a genuine fanbase after playing the main role. Besides his acting skills, the viewers are enjoying the chemistry between him and his co-star Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira.

In a recent social media post, Rohit dropped a bunch of frames from the sets of his drama series which left the fans excited. The pictures hint at the much-awaited sequence in the show.

Rohit Purohit gives glimpse into YRKKH BTS

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rohit Purohit uploaded several BTS photos from an upcoming scene on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The visuals captured the actor in a black-colored formal suit. He is looking dashing in every single visual.

Rohit is posing for the lens at a place, which is lit up with dim lamps and lights. The floor of the location is filled with red-heart balloons and a lightbox with ‘I Love You’ written on it can also be spotted.

In the caption space, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor chose to simply put one red and one black-colored heart emoji.

Take a look at Rohit Purohit’s post:

Netizens react to Rohit Purohit’s post

As soon as Rohit published the portraits, netizens began flocking to the comment section to express their love and admiration for the actor. They showered fire and heart emojis in the comments.

A section of social media users also began assuming that Armaan is going to propose to Abhira, essayed by Samridhii Shukla in the most romantic way. A netizen penned, “Finally AbhiMaan will be together.” Another said, “Omg proposal.”

Some fans also pointed out the handcuffs which Rohit is holding in one of the clicks and wondered what next is in store for the audience in the daily soap.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s ongoing storyline

Right now, the track of the soap opera revolves around Armaan making attempts to win back Abhira’s trust. He is slowly and steadily succeeding in his trials as Abhira’s heart melts for him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs every Mon-Sun at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

