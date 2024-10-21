Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan will learn about Abhira’s pregnancy; Vidya will ask for forgiveness

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has delighted its fans with Abhira’s pregnancy and now the current track revolves around whether she will reveal it to Armaan. It has already been shown that Abhira is trying her best to hide her pregnancy from Armaan but the latter is confident that his wife is hiding something from him. Now, spoilers suggest Armaan will come to know about it and he will be in a dilemma to choose between his wife and child.

For the Karwa Chauth special episode, Aaryan will make a video of all the couples who are fasting for the occasion. Abhira who will keep the fast will have to break it when her health deteriorates. On the doctor’s advice, she eats without anyone’s knowledge. But Ruhi will take a video of her eating secretly.

In the evening, Ruhi adds the video to Aaryan’s compilation video of the couple and reveals to the family that she has eaten. Seeing the video, Vidya will get angry and insult Abhira. Armaan will also get offended. Kaveri won’t say anything.

Later, the couple will go out to eat and Abhira will faint there. Armaan will rush her to the hospital and there he will come to know that Abhira is pregnant and her health complications. Armaan will be in a tough spot as he will have to choose between the love of his life, Abhir and their unborn child.

Reportedly, Vidya will realise her mistakes and get upset when she learns of this incident. She will also ask for forgiveness from Armaan and Abhira and Kaveri will scold her.

Starring Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani in lead roles, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in the fourth generation. In the current track, Abhira and Ruhi are pregnant. On the other hand, Vidya's hate toward Armaan and Abhira is growing every day and recently she even insulted Kaveri. The Rajan Shahi-produced show airs from Monday to Sunday at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

